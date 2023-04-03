Betting

2023 NFL Draft: Which Team Is Most Likely To Draft Hendon Hooker?

rsz 102701099 hooker t800
rsz 102701099 hooker t800

Hendon Hooker will be one of the more interesting prospects heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, and odds have been released regarding which team is most likely to pick him.

Hooker was one of the better quarterbacks in the nation last season, finishing 5th in voting for the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 3,000+ yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Hendon Hooker Should Be A Second-Round Draft Prospect

But a non-contact injury for Hooker late in the year turned out to be an ACL tear, effectively ending his season, and likely a good portion of his rookie year in the NFL as well.

Hooker’s recovery is expected to run well past his first training camp and will keep him out for at least some of his first year. That fact will likely bump him down to the late first round or early second, where he will be there for the taking for any interested parties.

It could be argued that Hooker will be joining a better situation than one of the quarterbacks taken near the top of the draft, and that is because he’ll be groomed under an already established starter, according to the oddsmakers.

3 Teams Most Likely To Draft Hooker

Minnesota Vikings (+800)

The Vikings obviously have a starting quarterback for at least the next season with Kirk Cousins, who is under contract for one more season. The team could look to add a young prospect to sit and learn behind Cousins for his last year with the team, and Hooker could be the perfect candidate.

Minnesota doesn’t own a second round pick this year, but could trade down from #23 if they choose to. Their second selection doesn’t come until the second round with the 87th overall.

Detroit Lions (+900)

The Lions have an out on Jared Goff’s contract this off-season, as they can save nearly $15 million by moving on from him this season. Would they bring in a veteran starter as a placeholder for someone line Hooker waiting in the wings? It doesn’t seem like a path that Detroit would take after the promise they’ve shown over the last couple of seasons, but Vegas thinks so.

Detroit has plenty of draft capital, including the 6th and 18th overall picks. Their second round selection falls at #48.

Team To Draft Hendon Hooker Odds Play
Vikings +800 BetOnline logo
Lions +900 BetOnline logo
Seahawks +1000 BetOnline logo

 

Seattle Seahawks (+900)

How long would the Seahawks plan on keeping Hendon Hooker waiting in the wings? They just made a big decision in re-signing Geno Smith to a three-year deal to be the team’s quarterback for the near future after his comeback performance in 2022. But is anyone truly sold on Smith being the quarterback of choice beyond 2023?

Perhaps that is where Hooker would come in. The Seattle sits in what looks like prime range to draft the injured QB, as they hold the 6th pick of the second round, on top of the 20th overall.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
