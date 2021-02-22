Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron display vs Man Utd

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United in the Premier League yesterday.

The away side did well to fight back after going down to a goal from Marcus Rashford in the first half. Allan Saint-Maximin scored the equaliser for the Magpies six minutes later, but the away side failed to build on that and were comprehensively beaten in the second half.





The fans were disappointed with the lack of quality and desire shown by some players, but Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron put on a splendid showing for the visitors.

The 27-year-old midfielder worked hard and tried his best to create chances despite the lack of support from his teammates. The absence of Callum Wilson has severely weakened Steve Bruce’s attack.

Almiron has been in very impressive form this season and he will be eager to help the Magpies beat the drop to the Championship.

Newcastle are just one place above the relegation zone and they could get drawn deeper into the battle in the coming weeks.

Some Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Almiron’s performance against the Red Devils and here is what they had to say.

We'll likely lose but it's nice to see #NUFC pressing & at least trying to take a game to opponents. Miguel Almirón is the absolute key — Peter Coates (@Pedro_Coates) February 21, 2021

Almiron will not be at Newcastle next season. Even if we do somehow stay up… — Steven ‘Geordie’ Springett (@SteveSpringett3) February 21, 2021

I say this every week, but Miggy Almiron, just an incredible talent with a real passion for the game. Love watching him play. #NUFC. — Belfast Magpie (@thebelfastmagp1) February 21, 2021

Other than Almiron, Dubravka and Wilson I’d sell the lot of them. #nufc — CT22 (@CT22_NUFC) February 21, 2021

Almiron is our best player by a country mile ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️#nufc — Gary Bell (@GaryBel68907931) February 21, 2021

Almiron might be the best player in the Prem you know… — MF (@MFFooty) February 21, 2021

Impressed with our pressing up the field, Almiron has been excellent (again) and a vast improvement by Lewis as well. Deservedly level and had the better chances. Keep it up NUFC, please divvnt crumble! — Gary Bennett (@gb1892) February 21, 2021

A decent enough first half, but Almiron is well in the clear for MOTM so far. His teammates need to gear up. Hopefully ASM’s goal gives the man himself a boost. #nufc — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) February 21, 2021