Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron display vs Man Utd

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United in the Premier League yesterday.

The away side did well to fight back after going down to a goal from Marcus Rashford in the first half. Allan Saint-Maximin scored the equaliser for the Magpies six minutes later, but the away side failed to build on that and were comprehensively beaten in the second half.


The fans were disappointed with the lack of quality and desire shown by some players, but Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron put on a splendid showing for the visitors.

The 27-year-old midfielder worked hard and tried his best to create chances despite the lack of support from his teammates. The absence of Callum Wilson has severely weakened Steve Bruce’s attack.

Almiron has been in very impressive form this season and he will be eager to help the Magpies beat the drop to the Championship.

Newcastle are just one place above the relegation zone and they could get drawn deeper into the battle in the coming weeks.

Some Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Almiron’s performance against the Red Devils and here is what they had to say.

 