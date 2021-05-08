Newcastle fans react to Matt Ritchie’s display against Leicester

Newcastle United picked up an impressive win over Leicester City in the Premier League last night.

The home side were the better team heading into the contest but the Magpies were outstanding from the start and they were 4-0 up at one point in the game.





Leicester managed to score twice towards the end of the game but it was too little too late for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Callum Wilson scored a brace for the away side and the likes of Joe Willock and Paul Dummett chipped in with vital goals as well.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Marc Albrighton scored for the home side in a 4-2 defeat.

Last night’s win more or less confirms Newcastle’s place in the Premier League next season and Steve Bruce will be delighted with the performance from his players.

Matt Ritchie in particular put in a splendid performance.

The experienced Newcastle star created the second goal of the game for his side and he was calm and composed at the back.

The 31-year-old operated in the role of a wingback and he was excellent at both ends of the pitch.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ritchie’s performance against Leicester last night and here is what they had to say.

100% he was half the reason for our massive dip in performances when he wasn’t playing. Passion, drive, guts, spirit and can deliver a ball. It’s all we ask, drags others with him and sets the tone 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Nick Foster (@nickfoggy81) May 7, 2021

It is no surprise that since he has came back into the team, we have picked up results. The passion alone that he brings to the team is one of the main reasons i love the bloke. He will run through brick walls for you! — Dodds (@A_Dodds86) May 7, 2021

Hero. No more words required. — Simon (@LittleHenryD) May 7, 2021

Maybe he isnt a eyecatching player overall but man, what a leader what a character — dio dia (@Diodiia45) May 7, 2021

Always rated him. The fans who don't see how good he is don't understand football. I also think he'll be a top manager one day as well, if he decides to go that route. — Kev Adamson (@KevAdamson) May 7, 2021