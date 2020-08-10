Newcastle fans react to links with Bertrand Traore

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Lyon winger Bertrand Traore this summer.

We covered reports earlier that the 24-year-old is being monitored by Everton, Leicester and Palace as well.





It will be interesting to see if the Magpies manage to bring the former Chelsea winger back to the Premier League. Apparently, the French outfit are open to selling the player this summer.

Traore has done well in France since his departure from Chelsea and he might be keen on a return. He will have a point to prove and Newcastle could provide him with the ideal platform.

The Premier League side need a right-sided winger as well and Traore would be a good fit. He would add pace and goals to the side. Traore is a very good passer in the final third as well and he will help create chances for his teammates.

The 24-year-old can play up front as well and his versatility will be a bonus for Steve Bruce next season.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on signing the former Chelsea player and here is what they had to say.

Traore is available and would be a fabulous signing for where we are as a club, really good player at Lyon who just hasn’t always had the opportunities under Rudi Garcia — BitcoinYoda_FootballIndex (@BitcoinyodaF) August 10, 2020

Traore will be a gd signing, but I don’t think a winger should be our no.1 priority. We should splash the cash on a striker like Wilson — The Kurdish Geordie ⚫⚪ (@RasoXoshnaw) August 10, 2020

Traore would be a good signing very similar in style to Saint Max — Lassa Blanc (@lassablanc) August 10, 2020

Traore would be a first team player 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Dayle (@DayleBarron) August 10, 2020

I’d have traore but Dickie would be the most pointless signing — Jack 🇸🇦 (@jchaytor16) August 10, 2020