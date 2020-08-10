Report: Lyon will sell Newcastle and Everton target Bertrand Traore

According to Sky Sports, Lyon will sell reported Newcastle United and Everton target Bertrand Traore.

It has been reported that Newcastle and Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Traore from Lyon in the summer transfer window.





Leicester City and Crystal Palace are also claimed to have watched the 24-year-old, who can play as a forward or as an attacking midfielder.

The report has added that Lyon paid Chelsea £9 million in transfer fees to sign the Burkina Faso international in 2017.

Stats

Traore made 14 starts and nine substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon this past season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 24-year-old Burkina Faso international also made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for the French club in 2019-20, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacker made 24 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league for Lyon, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Traore also made four starts and four substitute appearances in the Champions League in 2018-19, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.