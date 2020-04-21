Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans not keen on signing Alfredo Morelos

Newcastle fans not keen on signing Alfredo Morelos

21 April, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the recent weeks.

The Colombian has done very well in the Scottish League and the Magpies could use a proven goalscorer like him.

Morelos has 29 goals to his name this season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Joelinton and Carroll if he joined the club.

The 23-year-old has shown his quality in the European competitions as well and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.

However, it seems that most of the Newcastle fans aren’t too keen on his signing.

The Chronicle posed a question to the Newcastle faithful on Twitter earlier about signing the Colombian.

It seems that the Newcastle fans are looking for someone better.

Once the takeover goes through, they should have the cash to sign top players.

Newcastle have already been linked with names such as Vidal and Griezmann.

It will be interesting to see who they end up signing. They need to add more goals to their side.

Morelos could be a solid long term investment for the Magpies regardless of what their fans think about him.

Here is what the fans had to say about him on Twitter earlier.

NEXT:   Newcastle keen on Koray Gunter

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com