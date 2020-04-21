Newcastle fans not keen on signing Alfredo Morelos

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the recent weeks.
The Colombian has done very well in the Scottish League and the Magpies could use a proven goalscorer like him.
Morelos has 29 goals to his name this season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Joelinton and Carroll if he joined the club.
The 23-year-old has shown his quality in the European competitions as well and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.
However, it seems that most of the Newcastle fans aren’t too keen on his signing.
The Chronicle posed a question to the Newcastle faithful on Twitter earlier about signing the Colombian.
It seems that the Newcastle fans are looking for someone better.
Once the takeover goes through, they should have the cash to sign top players.
Newcastle have already been linked with names such as Vidal and Griezmann.
It will be interesting to see who they end up signing. They need to add more goals to their side.
Morelos could be a solid long term investment for the Magpies regardless of what their fans think about him.
Here is what the fans had to say about him on Twitter earlier.
No!
— Paul Wilson (@senior2831) April 20, 2020
Nah, too much of a liability. He’d spend more time suspended than on the pitch.
— Tom Smith (@CTA_Smith88) April 20, 2020
Not a chance he’s banging them in the Scottish league goes on like a little spoilt child and has had about 20 red cards already lol No thanks
— ToonBarmy2 (@Barmy2Toon) April 20, 2020
Nope. Not good enough
— UndeadKing_5150 (@HauntedUndead) April 20, 2020
No he’s a hot head playing in a shite league
— martin falkous (@MFalkous) April 20, 2020