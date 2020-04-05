Aston Villa, Newcastle and Leicester keen on Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is a man in demand right now.
The Colombian has been linked with an exit this summer and several clubs are keen on signing him.
As per Goal, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Newcastle United are some of the clubs after the 23-year-old.
All three clubs could use a quality striker like Morelos and it will be interesting to see where the Rangers star ends up.
He has proven his quality in the Europa League and in Scotland. He has shown that he has what it takes to make the step up to the Premier League.
Morelos has scored 29 goals already this season and he is undoubtedly the best player at Rangers.
The player has nothing left to prove in Scotland and he might be tempted to make the move if a top club comes calling.
It will be interesting to see which club is willing to accept Rangers’ demands (reportedly €40m) for the striker.
As per the reports, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Inter Milan are keen on the player as well.
If the reports are true, Rangers will struggle to keep him at the club beyond this season. All of the reported suitors can afford him and they have the project to tempt the player as well.
It seems that it is only a matter of time before a transfer happens.