Micah Richards reveals why Newcastle are likely to survive relegation

Newcastle United are currently 17th in the Premier League table just three points above the drop zone.

The Magpies travel to Old Trafford for their next Premier League game against Manchester United later today and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset and climb up the table.





A defeat tonight could help the likes of Fulham close the gap in the coming weeks but Micah Richards believes that the Magpies are likely to avoid relegation in any case.

Steve Bruce’s side are in very poor form right now and it is likely that they will be drawn into the relegation battle.

Newcastle have lost four of their last six Premier League matches and a win at Old Trafford tonight seems highly unlikely.

The absence of star striker Callum Wilson will only make life difficult for the visitors tonight and in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and he is expected to return after a few weeks.

Richards believes that Wilson could be the key to Newcastle’s survival this season.

Responding to Chris Sutton in a predictions column for Mail, Richards claimed: “It’s the Callum Wilson thing… but I’m going to agree with you, Christopher. Newcastle to stay up. Just.”

The former Bournemouth striker is the club’s top scorer in the Premier League with ten goals and he should return for the business end of the season.

The Magpies paid £20 million for the 28-year-old striker in the summer and it seems that their decision to splurge on the forward might just keep them in the Premier League for another year.

Newcastle have looked like a different side with Wilson leading the line and the fans will be desperate for his return to action as soon as possible.