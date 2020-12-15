Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur in a top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday at Anfield and Mark Lawrenson has predicted a draw for this game.

The Premier League champions are second in the league behind Spurs, tied on points and only separated by goal difference.





Both the sides are heading into this fixture on the back of disappointing results over the weekend. Spurs managed a 1-1 draw in the London derby clash against Crystal Palace, while Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool were surprisingly poor in the first half against the Cottagers where they were completely outplayed by Scott Parker’s side. Lawrenson has suggested to BBC Sport that if the Reds repeat a similar sort of performance against Spurs, they are likely to be punished.

The popular BBC pundit doesn’t feel that both the sides will cancel each other out. At the same time, he has backed the Reds to score against the north Londoners who are very well organised at the back. He has predicted a 1-1 draw.

Lawrenson told BBC Sport:

You just know Liverpool won’t be as bad as they were in the first half at Craven Cottage on Sunday. If they are, then Spurs will be able to capitalise.

As far as Liverpool’s attack goes, I would always back them to score – even against a Jose Mourinho side, who we know are really good defensively.

I don’t think it will quite be a case of them cancelling each other out, because I’d expect both teams to create a few chances, but I am going for a draw. It wouldn’t be a bad result for either side.

Liverpool’s fragile defence

Mourinho’s tactics against big teams this season have been simple and effective – they sit deep (allowing the opposition to enjoy possession) and hit on the counter.

Spurs are likely to follow a similar strategy when they visit Anfield. However, with so many key players missing for the Reds, and the likes of Joel Matip and Naby Keita doubtful, Spurs could fancy their chances and end Liverpool’s 65-games unbeaten run at home.

Liverpool know that a victory against Spurs would give them a psychological edge in the title race. The Reds have won every game at Anfield this season, and there’s no reason to believe why they can’t pick all three points on Wednesday night.