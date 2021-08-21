Mark Lawrenson prediction for Leeds vs Everton

Leeds United will take on Everton in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites made a horror start to the new campaign, suffering a 5-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Leeds did well in the first half to keep the game tight, despite going a goal down.

They restored parity after the break, but a calamitous performance soon after saw the Red Devils tear them apart with four unanswered goals.

Robin Koch struggled badly in the defensive midfield role, and Marcelo Bielsa needs to strengthen this position before the transfer window closes.

It won’t be a problem against the Toffees, with Kalvin Phillips set to return to the starting line-up. Leeds are more stable and compact with him on the side.

His return will allow Koch to move back in defence alongside Liam Cooper, with Diego Llorente still unavailable.

Popular football pundit, Mark Lawrenson, has predicted a 2-0 win for Leeds.

He told BBC Sport: “I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds’ starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United – they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow.

“Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road.”

Everton came from behind to secure all three points against Southampton in their previous game, and it will be interesting to see how they shape up tactically away from home.

Leeds are expected to play a free-flowing attacking game at Elland Road, and Everton will have to make the best use of whatever chances they create.

