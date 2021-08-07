Marcelo Bielsa watched Leeds target Lewis O’Brien last week

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has personally scouted Huddersfield Town midfielder, Lewis O’ Brien, last week.

Earlier this month, Football Insider claimed that Leeds have opened talks with the Championship outfit regarding a move for the 22-year-old.

Signing a midfielder for the first team squad is a priority for the Whites this summer.

Leeds tried to secure a deal for Connor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea, but the player has joined Crystal Palace instead.

The Yorkshire club have set their sight elsewhere, and they have earmarked O’Brien as a potential option for the role.

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Leeds boss Bielsa has observed him recently and he is pretty much there for the taking.

The Sun claimed recently that the Whites are in talks with their Yorkshire rivals but they are yet to agree a deal. It has been reported that a fee in the region of £10 million should be enough.

Hay revealed on his podcast, The Phil Hay Show:

“They are in for O’Brien at Huddersfield. Good player – again, another player who people might think well, not a lot of showbiz there, but he’s somebody who Bielsa evidently likes.

“Bielsa was there for the League Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend. That one looks like it’s there to be done if Leeds actually want to push it through.”

O’Brien scored three goals and provided three assists in the Championship last season, and Huddersfield are trying to get the best possible deal.

He will be a free agent next summer, but the Terriers have an option to extend his contract by another year.

Leeds have signed Junior Firpo while completed the signing of Jack Harrison on a permanent deal, but adding depth in midfield is a priority for Bielsa.

