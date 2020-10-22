Marcelo Bielsa says Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish ‘very good player’

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has raved about Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Grealish, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, is set to start for Villa in their Premier League game against Leeds at Villa Park in the Premier League on Friday evening.





Ahead of the match, Bielsa has spoken highly of the England international, and believes that the 25-year-old is going to grow as a player.

Leeds Live quotes Bielsa as saying about Grealish: “He’s a very good player. It’s normal for a player once he’s been called up for the national team that he’s going to be confident and grow.”

Jack Grealish is on fire

Grealish has been superb for Villa so far this season, and has played an important role in Dean Smith’s side winning all four of the Premier League games.

The attacking midfielder scores goals and creates chances, and he seems to have formed a strong partnership with Ross Barkley.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided three assists in four Premier League matches for Villa so far this season.

Barkley, signed on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, has scored two goals in two league appearances for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Grealish scored eight goals and provided six assists in 36 league matches for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

Leeds United need to bounce back

Leeds have started the season strongly, but Bielsa’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road in the Premier League on Monday.

With Kalvin Phillips now out injured, it is going to be tough for the Whites to win against Villa, especially as Smith’s team have a 100% record in the league.

Moreover, the Villans are at home and will be a day fresher, with their game against Leicester City having been held on Sunday.

For Leeds to win against Villa on Friday, they have to score the first goal.