Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir | Live Stream & TV Schedule, Head 2 Head Record & Key Stats

Manchester United host Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday and they will be looking to avenge their defeat in Turkey.

Istanbul Basaksehir picked up a surprise 2-1 win over the Premier League side last time out.





The home side are leading Group H with eight points from three games so far and they will be hoping to pull further clear at the top of the table.

Istanbul are level on points with Paris Saint-Germain, who will play RB Leipzig this week. The away side will be looking to overtake the French outfit in the standings with another surprise result here.

TV Schedule

Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir will face off on Tuesday at Old Trafford, 20:00 pm BST. The Champions League clash will be telecast on BT Sport, who holds the rights for every Champions League fixture until 2024.

Live Stream Info

Subscribers can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir game on the BT Sport website or app.

Head To Head Record

This is only the second time these two teams are meeting each other and Manchester United will be hoping to put things right after their shock defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir earlier in the season.

Key Stats

Since their defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir earlier in November, Manchester United have managed to pick up two successive wins against Everton and West Brom. Although the win over the Baggies was far from convincing, it will have given them some much-needed confidence boost.

As for the away side, they are heading into this game on the back of two successive defeats against Instanbulspor and Besiktas. They have conceded six goals in their last two games and this will be a massive challenge for the visitors.

Prediction

Despite the loss in Turkey, Manchester United will be firm favourites to win here. They are heading into the game in much better form as well. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can make amends this time and the quality at their disposal suggests that they are likely to come out on top here.

Manchester United 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir