Manchester United set to open contract talks with defender Luke Shaw

Manchester United are set to open talks with defender Luke Shaw over a new long-term deal, The Mail reports.

The England international has had a terrific 12 months for club and country, and the Red Devils are keen to reward him with a new contract.

His current £150,000-a-week deal expires in June 2023. He appears likely to put pen-to-paper on a renewal with an improved wage package.

Sportslens view:

Alex Telles was signed from Porto during last summer’s transfer window in order to provide stiff competition to Shaw for the left-back role.

However, the move proved a blessing in disguise. Shaw’s impressive form saw him become the undisputed first-choice for the league games.

He was also preferred ahead of the Brazilian for the key European matches, and carried over his impressive form to the European Championships.

Shaw was initially on the bench for the Three Lions, but stepped up later won with three assists and a crucial goal in the final against Italy.

That was not sufficient as the Azzurri won the penalty shoot-out, but Shaw was one of the players that enhanced his reputation further.

It is a no-brainer to hand him an improved deal. It could be only a matter of time before the club announce the 26-year-old’s extension.

Shaw will return to training in the coming days alongside compatriot Harry Maguire. It remains to be seen whether he is fit to start the season opener.

Alex Telles has been ruled out until the end of August with an ankle issue. Brandon Williams could start in the curtain-raiser against Leeds United.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Have Aston Villa just dropped huge Jack Grealish hint?