Manchester United plan to offer an initial £65m to sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are planning a late bid of £65m plus add-ons to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho, a report from The Daily Mail claims.

The England international has been the Red Devils’ prime target for the summer transfer window, but they have so far failed to find a suitable agreement for his services.





Borussia Dortmund’s £108m price tag has proved the stumbling block in the negotiations, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still determined to land the highly-rated forward.

As per The Mail, the Mancunian giants are planning to make a last-gasp bid of £90m for the 20-year-old and they are prepared to pay around £65m upfront.

The same publication cites that the £25m add-on package will be easily achievable, but it is still unclear whether Dortmund will accept a lower fee for the attacker.

United have experienced a quiet transfer window and they have signed just one player in the form of midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

With just over a week before the international transfer deadline, they are running out of time to land Sancho, who is their top target to bolster the right-wing position.

Sancho has excelled during his time at Dortmund and he registered 20 goals and 20 assists across all competitions for the German side last term.

He would definitely provide an upgrade in the Red Devils’ attack and the next few days should give a clear indication whether there is any progress towards a deal.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com