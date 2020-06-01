Manchester United favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz

Manchester United are regarded as the favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz, according to The Sun.

The Germany international has enjoyed another fine season with the Bundesliga outfit and he has bagged 15 goals and eight assists from 38 appearances across all competitions.

Out of those, 12 goals and seven assists have come following the winter break and he is going through one of the best phases of his early footballing career.

Arsenal and Chelsea were credited with an interest in the 20-year-old earlier last week but The Sun claims that the Red Devils have the advantage in the player’s pursuit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are keen on signing a new central midfielder, right winger and a playmaker this summer and Havertz would fit into each of those roles due to his versatility.

The club are said to be aware of the consistent displays of Havertz on the playing field this year and it is suggested that they are keen to snap up his signature at the earliest.

The Red Devils are planning to make an opening £50m bid for the promising German star, but Leverkusen will definitely demand more for their star graduate.

The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to financial losses for every club, but it is suggested that United will press ahead with their transfer plans regardless of the setback.

Most recently, the club reportedly activated a £140m credit facility from the Bank of America and that should enhance their prospects of landing their preferred targets.

Aside from Havertz, United are also targeting the summer purchase of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who will cost at least £100m.

