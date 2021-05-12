Manchester United fans react to Mason Greenwood’s goal vs Leicester City

A selection of Manchester United fans on Twitter heaped praise on Mason Greenwood after his impressive goal against Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old went through a rough patch earlier in the season, where he failed to find the back of the net for 16 successive league games.





He managed to end the streak earlier last month, and has since scored six goals from as many league appearances for the Mancunian giants.

One of those came against the Foxes yesterday, where he scored the equaliser in the 15th minute despite being crowded by opposition players in the box.

The England international made a quick decision to shift the ball to his right foot, before unleashing a shot across goal which beat the goalkeeper.

Some United fans were delighted for the £75,000-a-week forward, who has been in superb form in recent weeks. Here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Mason Greenwood has the left foot of Lionel Messi and the right foot of Cristiano Ronaldo. Top top finisher🔥 — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) May 11, 2021

Mason Greenwood is the best finisher in the PL by a country mile…Wow pic.twitter.com/OURts8J5qg — Richie Red 🔴 (@robinvanpolar) May 11, 2021

That Greenwood goal was just prime Greenwood placement finishing pic.twitter.com/RPgOCIbQXf — Zain (@BrunoUxd) May 12, 2021

Greenwood scored from this. Incredible 🔴😁 pic.twitter.com/kQJ8RZtd1l — Manchester United (@ManUtds_News) May 11, 2021

📊 | Mason Greenwood has 8 goals & 1 assist in his last 11 appearances for #MUFC. My Starboy. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/GWshBaNrL1 — UtdXclusive 🔰 (@UtdXclusive) May 11, 2021

Yeah, Greenwood's been putting in work as well, and that finish..oof!! Top class. — Rohit Nigam (@rohit_nigam5) May 11, 2021

United went on to lose the game by a 2-1 scoreline after Caglar Soyuncu scored with a towering header for the Foxes in the 66th minute.

There were still positives to carry forward with Amad Traore providing the assist for Greenwood on his league debut for the club.

Nemanja Matic also produced a dominating midfield display, but he was partly at fault for Soyuncu’s goal as he lost the aerial battle.

