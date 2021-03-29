Manchester United fans react to Bruno Fernandes’ early return from Portugal duty

A selection of Manchester United fans on Twitter have expressed their delight after learning that Bruno Fernandes has returned early from international duty.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been the Red Devils’ standout performer this term, registering a stunning tally of 23 goals and 13 assists from 45 appearances.





Fernandes featured in Portugal’s World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia last week, but he is suspended for the Luxembourg clash tomorrow after reaching the yellow card limit.

Ahead of the game, the Red Devils star was not part of the travelling squad, and Mais Futebol reports that he has already headed back to Manchester.

Fernandes could have still trained with Fernando Santos’ side, and his early return to the club has pleased some of the club’s faithful.

Fernandes has played in almost every game for the Red Devils this term, missing only two matches across all competitions.

He has been left on the bench on a few occasions, but that has not worked well for the Mancunian giants, who have become dependent on his creative presence.

The suspension has come as a blessing in disguise for United as Fernandes will have at least three to four days of rest before reporting for club training.

United need to keep him fit and afresh for the season run-in, where they have the chance to finish in the top four and end a four-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League.

