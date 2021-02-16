Manchester United fans react as Mason Greenwood signs new contract

Mason Greenwood has signed a new contract at Manchester United, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The teenager made his breakthrough in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 17 goals in all competitions. This form earned him his first call-up to the England national senior team, making his debut against Iceland in September.


Greenwood celebrates his goal against West Ham

He has made further strides this season, appearing in the Champions League for the first time in his career. He has featured five times in the tournament, netting the opener in the 5-0 rout at home to RB Leipzig.

The Red Devils have rewarded Greenwood with an improved deal which will run until 2025, with the option to extend for another year.

Speaking to Man Utd’s official website, Greenwood said: “I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football.

“I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of.”

Meanwhile, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the forward as a “fantastic talent” with a “brilliant attitude”.

Solskjaer was full of praise for Greenwood

“He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game, which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country,” he said.

“Mason is naturally gifted and has a brilliant attitude; we know how important he is going to be for Manchester United over the coming seasons.”

Fan Reaction