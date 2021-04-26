Manchester United fans praise Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s display vs Leeds United

A selection of Manchester United fans were impressed with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s performance during the Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Red Devils won by a convincing 6-2 scoreline in the reverse meeting at Old Trafford, but it was a dull affair at Elland Road yesterday which ended goalless.

Despite this, there were some positives from the display. Wan-Bissaka excelled from the right-back role with another strong defensive performance.

The 23-year-old managed one tackle, four interceptions and five clearances. He also won more take-ons (5) than any other United player.

Wan-Bissaka also made several overlapping runs, and delivered a key pass for Bruno Fernandes, who dragged his effort wide of the target.

Here are some fan reactions on Twitter regarding his display.

If we are making any nominations today, Wan-Bissaka was comfortably the best player on the pitch. — ᥅ (@TheFergusonWay) April 25, 2021

Wan-Bissaka has been excellent today — Naldo (@NaldoUtd) April 25, 2021

Well deserved 👏🏼 — Al (@Al_R2408) April 25, 2021

Wan Bissaka has been our only good player

But still doesn’t get an England call up — MattGauci🔰🇲🇹 (@matthewj19) April 25, 2021

59' – Special mention to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been sublime so far today #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) April 25, 2021

Wan-Bissaka has been defensively solid for the Red Devils since arriving from Crystal Palace in 2019, but question marks have been posed over the attacking side of his game.

He has definitely made an improvement in that aspect when compared to last season by showing more intent going forward with driving runs.

Wan-Bissaka has yet to receive a call-up from the England national side, but he will be hoping to break into the squad ahead of the European Championships.

United’s immediate focus will turn to the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against Roma at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani should start after being only second-half substitutes in the goalless stalemate against Leeds.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Manchester United keeping tabs on this experienced Aston Villa star.