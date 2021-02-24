Manchester United could consider move for Andre Silva, if Edinson Cavani leaves

Manchester United may consider the opportunity of signing Andre Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt depending on the future of Edinson Cavani, The Sun reports.

The Portugal international made the permanent switch to Eintracht Frankfurt from AC Milan last summer after a season-long loan from the Rossoneri.





He has excelled this term with 19 goals across all competitions and 18 of those have come in the league where Frankfurt are positioned fourth.

His performances are likely to gather attention from elite European sides and it is reported that Frankfurt are willing to sell him for around £30m.

The Bundesliga outfit are eager to sign Luka Jovic on a permanent basis from Real Madrid and want to recoup funds through Silva’s sale.

United are one of the teams who are likely to be offered the striker’s services, should Cavani head through the club’s exit door this summer.

Sportslens view:

The Red Devils have swapped between Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani for the striker’s role for most of the current season.

Cavani has recently impressed with three goals in six league appearances but he has also missed the last few games with a calf problem.

He should return to action soon but there are concerns over his fitness, given he suffered four separate injuries at Paris Saint-Germain last term.

The 34-year-old’s current deal with the club expires in June but the club may exercise the one-year option to extend his contract.

Regardless of this, the Uruguayan should only be considered as a short-term solution and the club do require a regular goalscorer up front.

Silva at 25 is entering the prime of his career. This season, only Robert Lewandowski (26) has scored more goals than him in Europe’s top-five leagues.

He could emerge as the main striker on a long-term basis and the £30m price tag should be affordable for a club of United’s calibre.

