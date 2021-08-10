Liverpool linked with Jeremy Doku

Belgian international Jeremy Doku has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The 19-year-old had an impressive season with French outfit Rennes and then he followed it up with an outstanding showing for his country in the European Championships.

Doku picked up 4 goals and 8 assists for Rennes last season.

According to reports via Le10sport, the player could be on his way to Liverpool this summer to join up with Jurgen Klopp’s squad if the Reds agree to pay a fee of around €45 million for him.

Doku is one of the most exciting attacking talents across Europe right now and he has the potential to justify the steep asking price in the coming seasons.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds are willing to fork out that kind of money to sign the Belgian winger in the coming weeks.

Liverpool will have to start planning for life after their current from three and Doku has the potential to replace someone like Sadio Mane in the long run.

The Belgian has devastating pace and he is an excellent dribbler. If he can add more goals to his game, he could take his game on to another level. A manager like Klopp could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a world-class winger in future. The player will soon be at a top club and Liverpool cannot afford to miss the opportunity to sign him.

