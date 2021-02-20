Liverpool keen on Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sevilla attacker Lucas Ocampos.

According to La Razon, the reigning Premier League champions are prepared to submit a bid for the Argentine international. The player has a release clause of €65m.





SL View: Much needed attacking depth?

It is no surprise that Jurgen Klopp wants to add more attacking options to his squad. The likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have not been at their best this season and the Reds could have used more options in attack.

The signing of Diogo Jota has proven to be a major success story so far and another attacker would be ideal next season.

The 26-year-old Sevilla star has seven goals and four assists to his name this season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi next season.

The Argentine can play as a wide forward on either flank and his versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool and Klopp.

The Reds must look to add more quality and depth to their side if they want to keep challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League in the coming years.

Lack of proper investment has led to a faltering title defence for Liverpool this season and they cannot afford to repeat those mistakes in the summer.

Apparently, Sevilla are in need of money right now and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can convince them to sell Ocampos in the summer.