Liverpool fans react to Xherdan Shaqiri’s latest display for Switzerland vs Bulgaria

By
Saikat
-

Switzerland began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a comfortable win on Thursday, with Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri impressing against Bulgaria.

Shaqiri set up two goals in three minutes as Switzerland earned a 3-1 victory in their first 2022 World Cup qualifying match, and Reds fans have raved about his performance on Twitter.


The 29-year-old has played a bit-part role for Liverpool this season under Jurgen Klopp, with injuries hampering his regular involvement.

Liverpool have a wealth of attacking midfield options, and Shaqiri is way down the pecking order at the club. He has managed only 18 appearances this season, but he is a regular starter for his country.

Shaqiri produced a fantastic creative display as he made his 87th appearance for Switzerland on Thursday.

All three Swiss goals came in the space of six first-half minutes.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder started in the number 10 role behind Haris Seferovic and Breel Embolo.

Embolo broke the deadlock after just seven minutes, heading home Ricardo Rodriguez’s cross.

Shaqiri then set up Seferovic for the second goals after 10 minutes. Moments later, Switzerland went 3-0 up after a delightful cross from Shaqiri was headed home by Steven Zuber.

Klopp will be very pleased to see Shaqiri doing so well for his country. Here are some of the selected tweets from Liverpool fans:

