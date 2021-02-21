Liverpool fans react to Roberto Firmino’s display vs Everton

Liverpool were beaten 2-0 at home by Everton in the Premier League last night.

The Reds have now lost four consecutive games at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp will be under tremendous pressure.





There is a genuine chance that the reigning Premier League champions could now miss out on Champions League qualification and it remains to be seen if they can turn their form around in the coming weeks.

Liverpool looked vulnerable at the back last night and they were toothless upfront. Klopp’s front three have had a mediocre season so far and Roberto Firmino was quite disappointing in particular against the Toffees.

The 29 year old Brazilian international has been a shadow of his former self for over a year now and it remains to be seen whether he can hold down his starting berth when Diogo Jota returns to action.

The 29 year old has scored just six goals in 35 appearances so far this season and that is simply unacceptable at a side looking to challenge for the league title and the Champions League.

Firmino is clearly lacking in confidence right now. Usually, the Brazilian’s overall contribution during a game is quite impressive but he lacked his usual energy last night and his finishing was off as well.

Here is what the Liverpool fans had to say about the 29 year old’s performance against Everton last night.

When Jota is fit, Firmino needs dropping. It used to be said that Firmino is the engine of the team. Well, is it any wonder the team is badly stuttering. #LFC — Danny (@dlmjnk) February 20, 2021

Firmino is finished. — Apotheosis of Anhedonia (@keswickbro) February 20, 2021

There's actually a chant about Firmino scoring goals. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) February 20, 2021

Bring on Origi for Firmino. Please — 𝔄 (@AbdxlA) February 20, 2021

Once Jota is back Firmino should be nowhere near our starting line up,it's over for him — Marvin (@_MarvinOnyango) February 20, 2021

I don't know who's going to say it but Mane's form has been very concerning. Firmino's drop off in finishing doesn't help also. — Nas (@Nascelotti) February 20, 2021

Firmino the engine of the team? That engine has too many problems now, need a new one. — Anfield Effect (@AnfieldEffect) February 20, 2021