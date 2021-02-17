Liverpool fans react to Ozan Kabak display vs RB Leipzig

Liverpool picked up a vital first-leg win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League knockout rounds last night.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the performance of his players especially after the kind of form they have been in, over the recent weeks.





The Reds came into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats in all competitions they needed a morale-boosting performance.

Although the reigning Premier League champions were not at their very best, they managed to pressurize the German side into key mistakes and converted the chances they had.

Liverpool were dominant in possession and did their basics well at the back.

20-year-old January signing Ozann Kabak produced an impressive display for the Reds at the heart of the defence and he was voted as the man of the match by the fans after the game.

Although he looked shaky on a couple of occasions during the match, the 7-cap Turkish international managed to keep it simple and he defended admirably for most of the game.

The youngster clearly has a lot of talent and it will be interesting to see if Klopp can help him improve further in the coming months.

If Kabak can build on this performance over the next few weeks, he might just prove to be a solid acquisition in the long run for the reported fee of £18 million.

Some of the Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defender’s performance against RB Leipzig and here is what they had to say.

Ozan Kabak. The baby faced bull. 2nd start, CL game, immaculate. He has promise. — Kevin (@emptyMINDZ) February 16, 2021

Excellent performance. Maybe could have been more but finally great to see a good performance turn into a good result. Trent coming into form recently and was so influential tonight. Kabak was brilliant too, so assured on the ball and solid defensively — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) February 16, 2021

Kabak defended excellently tonight. He had to. — The Two Footed Podcast (@TwoFootedPod) February 16, 2021

Fantastic from all of them. What a result. Kabak superb tonight, he can build on that performance. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) February 16, 2021

20yr old Kabak with a clean sheet in his UCL debut for #LFC playing alongside a midfielder against the 2nd best side in the Bundesliga. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) February 16, 2021

Ozan Kabak looking far more accomplished than Upamecano here. — Iver Hanrahan (@IverHanrahanGP) February 16, 2021

Kabak MOTM – well played son! — RYAN (@Ryan_Marchh) February 16, 2021