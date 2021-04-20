Liverpool fans react to Gini Wijnaldum display vs Leeds United

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League last night.

Sadio Mane gave the Reds a vital lead in the first half but Liverpool failed to hold on to their advantage and Diego Llorente scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

The draw will come as a major blow to Liverpool’s top-four aspirations.

The Reds had an opportunity to move into the top four with a victory last night but their drop leaves them 6th in the Premier League table.

It will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp’s side can finish the season strongly and qualify for next seasons Champions League.

Liverpool were quite impressive in the first half but their performance dipped significantly in the second half.

The fans were particularly disappointed with the display of Gini Wijnaldum who managed to complete just 15 passes throughout the game.

For a midfielder, that is simply unacceptable and it was quite surprising that the Dutchman was not taken off despite his poor performance.

How did Gini Wijnaldum play the ENTIRE game and only complete 15 passes in midfield!?#LEELIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/2EWrRCpgzB — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) April 19, 2021

Wijnaldum is set to leave Liverpool at the end of this season when his contract expires and he has been quite mediocre throughout the season.

Some of the Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 30-year-old midfielder’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

Shouldn't be starting anymore games. Absolute emabarssment over the last few months. — SalxhsBxrner (@LFCredNation) April 19, 2021

Once he leaves for Barca, would anyone notice? — speedy_gonzalez (@majaranosek) April 19, 2021

He looks knackered mind! I was watching him on and off the ball around the 30 minute mark. The lad needs a break. — Nick Carter* (@nickcarter8) April 20, 2021

Head turned. There was a moment in 1st half where he should've played a simple through ball for Mane but held the ball too long. Even an ameteur player could see that pass. — Afiq (@okabandai) April 19, 2021

Shouldve been him who subbed off instead of Jota. — Azkejek 🇲🇾 (@bangjeyk) April 19, 2021

