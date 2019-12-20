Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk out with the squad and available to train ahead of Club World Cup final

Liverpool play Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo in the final of the Club World Cup tomorrow, and they have been handed a massive injury boost ahead of the clash.
Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk was a doubt for the game after missing Wednesday’s semifinal win against C.F. Monterrey due to illness.
However, Sportsmail’s Dominic King reports that the defender is out with the squad this morning and available to train, with only Gini Wijnaldum unavailable.
Virgil van Dijk out with the squad and available to train. Full squad bar Wijnaldum.
— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) December 20, 2019
Monterrey registered 16 shots in total against Liverpool, including eight on target, highlighting how porous and penetrable the Reds are without the Dutchman, and they will need him fully fit and available against the Brazilians on Saturday.
Van Dijk has featured in every minute of Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League campaigns thus far this season, and his presence will be key to their chances of winning the Club World Cup final.
Jurgen Klopp’s side could do with another centre-back in January after the German was forced to play Jordan Henderson in a centre-half role alongside Joe Gomez on Wednesday in the absence of Van Dijk, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.