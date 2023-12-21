Reigning English Premier League and UEFA Champions League champions Manchester City will take on Copa Libertadores holders Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Friday (December 22). Continue reading to learn all about the mouth-watering contest.

Manchester City Vs Fluminense: Kick-off Time, Venue & Where To Watch

The heavyweight clash between the two continental champions will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The game will kick off at 6:00 p.m. GMT or 1 p.m. ET on Friday, December 22.

There are no official broadcasters of this game in the United States. Luckily, fans can watch the game easily, and for free, via FIFA’s YouTube channel. One can also watch the game live on FIFA+ by opening a free account.

Manchester City Vs Fluminense: How Much Will The Winning Team Get?

The FIFA Club World Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments in soccer. Qualified teams are not only fighting to become world champions, but they are also playing for a sizable prize money. According to reports, a total of $16 million will be split between seven competing teams in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The winning team will snag the largest chunk, taking home a cool $5 million. The losing finalist, on the other hand, will walk away with $4 million. Teams that finish third and fourth will receive $2.5 million and $2 million, respectively. Teams finishing joint fifth will receive $1 million in prize money. Finally, the bottom-placed team — Auckland City this year — will only get $500,000.

Since Manchester City and Fluminense have already qualified for the final, they will receive at least $4 million. The winner of the additional $1 million will be decided in Jeddah on Friday.

Manchester City Vs Fluminense: Run So Far & Team News

Winning the two biggest continental competitions on this planet, both Manchester City and Fluminense started their journey in the semi-finals. Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens squared off against Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday (December 19) in their opener and barely had to flex their muscle as they cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Fluminense, meanwhile, went up against Al-Ahly on Monday (December 18). The Brazilian side proved to be too hot to handle for the Egyptian outfit, with Marcelo and Co. securing a 2-0 victory over them.

Guardiola, who is hoping to become the first manager in history to win four FIFA Club World Cups, has quite a few absentees to deal with on Friday. Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Erling Haaland will not be in action in Jeddah, with all three hoping to bounce back from injuries. Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz, meanwhile has no such concerns.

Manchester City Vs Fluminense: Prediction

Brazilian powerhouse Fluminense have a formidable team. They love to take the fight to the opposition and we believe they will deploy a similar strategy against Guardiola’s side as well. However, keeping a team of City’s caliber at bay seems like too tough a job, even for such a flamboyant side.

We are backing Guardiola’s Manchester City to outlast Diniz’s Fluminense and pick up a 3-1 victory in Saudi Arabia.