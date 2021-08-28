Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly ready to swoop in for £22m Premier League ace

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been very quiet in the transfer market this summer.

The German brought Ibrahima Konate to Anfield for £36 million back in May (Sky Sports) but since then, there have been no new arrivals.

With all of the big teams in and around Liverpool spending big, the Reds fans are calling for action in the market from FSG.

Manchester United have signed Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. Chelsea have spent big on Romelu Lukaku whilst Manchester City splashed out £100 million on Jack Grealish.

It’s time for Liverpool to act. And it seems as though Klopp may have his eye on an under appreciated attacker.

Jarrod Bowen a target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp?

The 24-year-old Hammers attacker is still on the Reds’ radar according to the Athletic.

The lively winger is a hard working player and seems to fit the mould of a Jurgen Klopp player perfectly.

Hull City boss Grant McCann once described Bowen as ‘unplayable’.

The Englishman operates out wide on the right and favours cutting inside onto his stronger left foot. He also can go down the line on his right foot, however. That makes him incredibly hard to defend against.

Klopp would undoubtedly work wonders with Bowen.

David Moyes will surely not want to sell the pacy attacker, however. The Scot brought him to East London in January 2020 for around £22 million (Guardian).

Liverpool will surely have to lodge a very big bid for the Hammers to even think about selling the former Hull City ace.

And whether FSG are prepared to back Klopp with that kind of cash remains to be seen.

