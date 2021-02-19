Leicester City want Lille midfielder and Newcastle United target Boubacary Soumare

According to Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City are interested in signing Lille midfielder Boubacary Soumare this summer.

Leicester are interested in signing Boubacary Soumaré. He’s in the list as potential target for the midfield. Many clubs have asked info to Lille as his contract is expiring in June 2022 – big opportunity. But #LCFC are now planning to open talks. 🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2021

Manager Brendan Rodgers is keen on bolstering his options in the middle of the park, and the Frenchman is firmly on his radar.

However, Leicester are not the only Premier League club that have registered interest in recruiting Soumare’s services.

Newcastle United reportedly had a £32 million bid for his signature rejected last summer, and it remains to be seen whether they will return with another bid.

Lille have turned down a bid [€35m add ons includer] from Newcastle for the French midfielder Boubacary Soumaré. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2020

The Magpies’ £35m bid for the midfielder was accepted by Lille in January, but Soumare was not keen on moving to St. James’ Park as he wanted to play European football.

I’m fairly certain the midfielder Newcastle came close to signing was Lille’s Boboukary Soumaré. They had a bid of around £35m accepted, but the player chose not to come. Newcastle & Steve Bruce unwilling to confirm this morning #NUFC #DeadlineDay — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 31, 2020

Lille are currently top of the Ligue 1 table after 25 games, with only a point between them and Paris Saint-Germain, and the midfield powerhouse has played a huge role in their impressive form thus far.

The 21-year-old has featured in 30 games across all competitions, and a move to the Premier League could appeal to him as long as he is guaranteed to play in the Champions League.

Third-placed Leicester will hope to finish 2020-21 in the top four after narrowly missing out last term, and that would boost their chances of landing Soumare.

Rodgers will need quality depth next term in order to challenge strongly across all competitions, and landing the Lille star would be a positive move.

