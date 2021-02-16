Report: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur

According to Sportsmail, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur, but he is not a realistic target until the summer and getting the Northern Irishman would be very costly.

Sportslens View





Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is under pressure following his side’s recent woeful run in the Premier League.

They were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Everton last week, and failure to quickly turn things around could see them miss out on European football next season.

Tottenham cannot afford to part ways with Mourinho right now given the finances involved, and are said to be keen to wait till the end of the campaign before making any decision.

Failure to win April’s League Cup final against Manchester City, getting eliminated in the knock-out stages of the Europa League and finishing outside the top-seven will no doubt put Mourinho under a lot of pressure, but the Portuguese cannot be undermined, and it would not come as a surprise if Spurs turn a corner in the coming days and weeks.

Chairman Daniel Levy could be forced to take action if things have not improved by the end of 2020-21, though, and Rodgers appears to be on his radar.

The Leicester boss only missed out on a top-four finish on the last day of last season and has turned the Foxes into title challengers this term.

The former Liverpool manager has proven himself in the Premier League, and the chance to move to a side like Tottenham could be tempting if the terms are right.

Luring him away from the King Power Stadium will come at a huge cost, though, as Leicester will not be keen to let him go easily.

In other news, a report has shared what Harry Kane believes can spearhead Tottenham revival