Leicester City interested in Marseille attacker Florian Thauvin

Leicester City are keen on landing the signature of Marseille attacker Florian Thauvin during this summer’s transfer window, as per Eurosport’s Dean Jones.

The Foxes have experienced another fine campaign in the Premier League, and they are presently third in the standings with 43 points on the board.





Their primary focus remains on finishing in the Champions League places this term, and they are currently four points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

They are already making plans for the summer and it is reported that they have their sights on landing Thauvin, who was previously at Newcastle United.

The Foxes signed Cengiz Under on loan from AS Roma last summer to bolster their attack, but they are not keen on triggering the buy-clause at the end of the season.

SL view:

Under joined the Foxes with a good reputation, but the Turkey international has not got regular game time to establish himself.

He came up with a key assist off the bench against Arsenal back in October which helped the club win at the north London side for the first time in 47 years.

The attacker delivered another assist against Leeds United in the game which followed but has not contributed in the league since then.

Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Ayoze Perez have kept him out of the team, and he has largely been an unused substitute.

Meanwhile, Thauvin has been a consistent performer for Marseille either side of a dismal spell with Newcastle United.

He missed the vast majority of last season with a serious ankle injury but has returned in fine form with seven goals and nine assists from 29 games.

He generally likes to play on the right wing and could provide strong competition to Perez, who has been the weak link among the attacking trio.

Thauvin’s current deal expires at the end of the June and AC Milan have been fancied to sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

The Foxes need to act fast if they are going to convince the Frenchman to join them ahead of the current Serie A leaders.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com