Leicester and Napoli want Leeds defender Pascal Struijk

According to reports from Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Leicester City and Napoli are interested in signing Leeds United defender Pascal Sruijk.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been simply brilliant this season for the Whites, and Leicester have enquired about his availability.





Struijk has made 15 appearances in the Premier League this term, including 13 starts, and he has a contract at the Yorkshire club until 2024.

SL View

The Dutch centre-back has made tremendous progress under Marcelo Bielsa this season.

He has fitted in seamlessly in the absence of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente and has produced some eye-catching performances at the back. The youngster has often played in the defensive midfield role in place of Kalvin Phillips.

However, Struijk has struggled at times playing in midfield, but he has shown outstanding defensive qualities while playing at the back.

After Leeds’ 1-0 win against Burnley in December, Bielsa was full of praise for the young defender and hailed him as a ‘very influential’ player.

Struijk is seen as a great future prospect for Leeds, and there’s no way the Whites will want to sell him to a Premier League rival club at this stage.

He is still developing and Bielsa wants him to grow as a versatile player. Struijk would be an excellent addition to Leicester, but Leeds are unlikely to allow him to leave.