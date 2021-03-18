Leeds target Orkun Kokcu says he is ready to listen to offers

Orkun Kokcu has insisted that he is ready to listen to offers in the summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder penned a new deal in January, and he has a contract with Feyenoord with 2025. However, the Dutch club are struggling financially.





Kokcu understands the situation and says that he is ready to listen to good offers if Feyenoord can make money from his sale.

“I still have a contract until 2025, but the situation has changed,” the midfielder said.

“Feyenoord have been very open about the financial situation, and it is clear that the club is ending up in the minus,” he said.

“If a club comes to me with a good story and Feyenoord can make money from it, I can imagine that I will listen to it.”

Leeds are reportedly interested in signing the young midfielder, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side could face competition from Sevilla.

According to reports from Sport (h/t Sport Witness), Sevilla have earmarked the Turkey international as a part of their plans.

The report claims Leeds have set their sight on the player and they have the necessary funds to secure his signature. Feyenoord will be looking to let the player go for a fee of around €20 million.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has claimed recently that Leeds are looking to sign a midfielder this summer as a cover for Kalvin Phillips.

The well-known journalist wrote that Leeds are “thinking seriously” about recruiting cover for the England international. The reason being Bielsa currently doesn’t have anyone who is “quite the perfect match for him.”

It will be interesting to see whether Leeds make another attempt to sign Kokcu, although they may not be willing to meet his asking price.