Leeds must act fast as Atletico Madrid allegedly make £21m Matheus Cunha bid

Leeds must act fast if they want to sign Matheus Cunha this summer with Atletico Madrid having submitted a £21 million bid for the Brazilian according to a report from German publication BILD.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa still has a good chance to sign the 22-year-old, however, with Hertha Berlin said to be holding out for closer to £26 million for his services.

Cunha would be an absolutely outstanding addition for Leeds.

So if the west Yorkshire outfit have to pay £26 million for his signature, it will be well worth their while.

Leeds must act fast as Atleti make Cunha bid

BILD claims that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have already submitted a £21 million bid for the Brazilian ace – £5 million below Hertha’s asking price for the attacker.

Leeds must act now and pay Hertha what they want for the young forward. He would make such a big difference to Bielsa’s side.

Cunha racked up eight goals and eight assists in 28 games for Hertha last season.

He can play anywhere along the front line and is similar to Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian would provide extremely stiff competition for Patrick Bamford, but his ability to play wide and in the number 10 role would offer Leeds more variation to their attacking options.

£26 million would actually represent very good value for Leeds.

And there is no reason for the Whites to wait around now. Atleti have made the first move. Now it’s the west Yorkshire outfit’s turn to respond.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.

