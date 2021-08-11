Door now wide open for Leeds to sign Jens Cajuste as Director speaks out

Leeds now have great chance to sign Jens Cajuste, with Midtjylland sporting director Svend Graversen admitting that the player will likely leave this summer as quoted by Tipsbladet.

Defensive midfield is certainly an area where Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will want to strengthen this summer.

The Argentine desperately needs to bring in more competition and cover for Kalvin Phillips.

Midtjylland ace Cajuste is clearly a player who interests Bielsa.

In fact, Leeds have already lodged a £11 million bid for the 22-year-old according to a report from Tipsbladet.

Jens Cajuste could soon be a Leeds player after Director’s admission

The Sweden international will likely leave Midtjylland this summer.

Sporting director Svend Graversen told Tipsbladet:

“There is such a keen interest in Jens that I find it difficult to see that nothing will happen in the near future with him. There are a lot of clubs that are interested and there are also many clubs that are concrete in their interest. Then it is the case for us and for Jens that we must find the optimal solution for all parties.”

So it seems as though Leeds now have a great chance of bringing the Swede to west Yorkshire this summer.

The Whites will have to raise their offer for Cajuste by around £3 million, however, with Midtjylland holding out for around £14 million for the midfielder.

The young Swede is a real talent and £14 million would be decent value for him.

Leeds have plenty of competition in the race to sign Cajuste with Brentford, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Newcastle also interested in his signature.

The opportunity to work under Bielsa at Elland Road may well tip the scale in Leeds’ favour, however.

Read also: Leeds eyeing deal for Championship midfielder