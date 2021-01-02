Laporta plots a world-class signing to lure Messi into contract extension

Barcelona are going out of their way to keep Messi from leaving and the latest move suggests another pleasing transfer may be on its way.

Lionel Messi sent out positive vibes after his latest interview with La Sexta (AS) as he mentioned contentment at Barcelona after the summer debacle. The 33-year-old did not mention concretely about what the future holds for him but he did keep the door open on staying at the club. However, he still remains firm on his stance of wanting a winning project.





Joan Laporta is likely to replace the interim president Carles Tusquets by the end of this season and even before his possible appointment, the 58-year-old is doing everything within his present powers to ensure the club is in a position of peace with immediacy. That said, he now has a plan to keep Messi at the club for longer, Diario GOL says.

He will look to bring in Sergio Aguero from Manchester City. The Argentinian striker is free to negotiate with foreign clubs at present as there remains no clarity as to whether he will continue at the Etihad Stadium. Aguero’s contract does come to an end in June which means he will be a free signing for the Catalan giants.

Aguero coming into the Camp Nou may be enough to convince Messi to stay as they both share a warm personal relationship as well. Recently, La Pulga did specify how Josep Maria Bartomeu separated him from his friends at the club, supposedly pointing out towards the forced sales of Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez ahead of the season’s start.

From a sporting perspective too, Aguero would be a glorious signing for the striker’s role. Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite have not lived up to the billing this season, collectively scoring just five times in league play this season. Needless to say, the City marksman has already played in the Spanish top-flight with Atletico Madrid.