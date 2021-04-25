Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland – too hot to handle as PSG and Dortmund aim for success

In an unofficial race to become Europe’s most wanted player, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe both scored a brace this weekend to keep their hot streak going.

Haaland’s goals helped Borussia Dortmund win 2-0 against Wolfsburg to ensure that Dortmund are in the running for a European berth next season. Dortmund are now five points ahead of sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Mbappe’s goals (and a Mauro Icardi penalty) helped lead Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 win over FC Metz to take them to the top of Ligue 1 table, two points ahead of second-place Lille who play away to Lyon on Sunday night.

It would have been a priority for both managers Edin Terzic and Mauricio Pochettino to see their star men come out unscathed especially as Dortmund have the DFB Pokal semi-final next weekend and PSG have the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City on Wednesday.

There was some concern for PSG as Mbappe came hobbling off in the game against Metz with a suspected thigh strain. Fans will be hoping it was precautionary and not an injury, given the importance of the upcoming midweek tie.

Mbappe (22) so far has 37 goals and 10 assists to his name, whereas Haaland (20) has 37 goals and 11 assists so far in all competitions this season.

Neck and neck in goal contributions this season with key games coming up for both teams, The duo look to be the heirs to the Lionel Missi/Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry, although to match those goalscoring feats will take more than just a couple of 40-goal seasons.

Nevertheless, it is safe to say that the future of football looks bright with these two strikers leading their club and national sides, and we can expect another decade of goalscoring records and transfer rumours featuring these two young stars.