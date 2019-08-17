Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals why Sir Alex Ferguson blocked his Manchester United move

Ex-Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng spent the second-half of last term at Barcelona following a half-season loan at the La Liga giants from Serie A outfit Sassuolo.
The 32-year-old is now with Fiorentina after the Catalans opted against activating the permanent buy option in his deal, and the journeyman forward is now about to play for his 12th club.
Boateng has played in the Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and the English Premier League, and he recently revealed he was close to joining Manchester United.
The German-born utility player had stints with Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth in the English top-flight, and could have featured for the Red Devils had Sir Alex Ferguson not knocked back a move.
Boateng left Milan for Schalke 04 in the summer of 2013, but Man. Utd were keen on his signature during that time.
However, the former boss was confused as to where to play him given his versatility.
“Nobody knows that after Milan, I had the opportunity to join Manchester United, but Sir Alex Ferguson asked himself: what position am I meant to play him in?,” the former Barcelona forward told La Nazione newspaper (via football.italia)
“I was a jack of all trades in his view and master of none. The transfer was abandoned and I started to focus on being more specific in my approach.”
Boateng has scored 61 goals in 402 appearances for the different clubs he has featured for, and his talents obviously caught the eyes of the Old Trafford outfit.
The former Las Palmas man can play anywhere in midfield and in attack, and he could have been a quality addition to Manchester United had a move worked out.
However, his versatility proved to be his undoing.