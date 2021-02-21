Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Henderson injury: “It doesn’t look good.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told the club’s official website that the extent of Jordan Henderson’s injury is yet to be known. The Reds’ captain was forced to leave the pitch during last night’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

Liverpool lost the match 2-0, registering their fourth successive home defeat; the first time that’s happened since 1923 (incidentally, Liverpool had won the league title the season before that as well). Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson handed Everton their first win at Anfield since 1999.





Following the match, Klopp said that Henderson sustained a groin injury and it doesn’t look good: “It’s the groin/adductor region and nobody in the medical department was positive about it. It doesn’t look good, but we have to wait, of course, for the scan tomorrow, hopefully.”

Liverpool have had a pretty torrid past couple of months with results that have seen their chances of retaining their Premier League title whittle down to zero. The Reds have already been riddled with injuries this season, particularly in defence as their three recognisable centre-backs are out for a long period of time along with the two alternates in Henderson and Fabinho.

The Liverpool fans will be hoping that their captain recovers before the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game against RB Leipzig which is still another two weeks from now, however, we won’t know for sure till early next week once Henderson has had a scan and the Liverpool doctors have given their prognosis.

The Reds now have an eight-day break they travel to Bramall Lane for their match against Sheffield United next Sunday. Klopp will be hoping that at least Fabinho is fit to partner Ozan Kabak in the heart of the defence.