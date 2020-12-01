Jurgen Klopp delivers the latest update on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a concerning update on Virgil van Dijk when asked about the defender’s rehabilitation during the pre-match presser yesterday.

The German explained that Van Dijk’s knee does not look too good. The centre back suffered an ACL injury back in October during Liverpool’s Merseyside derby game against Everton.





Jurgen Klopp went on to confirm that he is in regular contact with the Liverpool defender.

The Liverpool manager was quoted saying by the Mirror: “Considering the circumstances he is doing well but the knee doesn’t look good.

“It doesn’t look how a knee should but looks okay considering the surgery he had.”

The 38-cap Dutch international is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season and the fans will be hoping that Virgil van Dijk can recapture his best form when he returns next season.

The 29-year-old is one of the best defenders in world football but ACL injuries can be difficult to recover from, especially at this stage of a player’s career.

Liverpool have been plagued with injuries this season and it will be interesting to see if they can cope with the crisis and defend their Premier League title.

The Reds are currently without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in the defence as well. Gomez is likely to be out for several months but Alexander-Arnold should be back later this month.

Midfielders James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita are sidelined with injuries as well.

Some of the Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Klopp’s worrying update regarding Virgil van Dijk and here is what they had to say.

