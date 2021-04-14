Journalist – Tottenham are very fond of Joachim Andersen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing interest in signing Fulham defender Joachim Andersen this summer.

According to Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, Anderson ticks all the boxes they’re looking for in a new centre-back this summer.

Gold wrote for football.london: “He’s certainly a player Spurs are very fond of and he ticks all the boxes they’re looking for in their ideal new centre-back this summer, a leader, within their normal age range and has Premier League experience.

“All eyes will be on Lyon’s price tag and also Tottenham moving on some players to raise funds, which is easier said than done.”

Anderson joined Fulham from French club Lyon on loan this summer. He has impressed heavily, making 26 appearances in the Premier League.

Spurs, like many other clubs, are struggling financially due to the pandemic, and they will need to offload a lot of players to raise funds for new arrivals.

In theory, Spurs have a solid defensive set-up. They have Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier as senior experienced players, while Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga are young talents with tremendous potentials.

However, Jose Mourinho complained that Dier had lost confidence. In addition, Sanchez has struggled for consistency while Tanganga and Rodon have been used sparingly.

Spurs need a leader at the back, and Anderson could be a solid long-term investment for them.

Having said that, it all depends on Lyon’s asking price, as Tottenham are expected to operate on a tight budget (unless they offload Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son) this summer.

In other news, Tottenham are keen to sign Everton target Andrea Belotti.