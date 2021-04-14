Tottenham keen to sign Everton target Andrea Belotti

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to sign a striker in the summer transfer window.

The summer transfer strategy for Spurs is dependant on several factors – such as where they finish this season or whether Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son leave the club.

The Daily Mail claimed this week that Spurs are looking to offload a few players to raise funds for new arrivals. Signing a goalkeeper, a centre-back, a right-back and a back-up striker is a top priority.

Carlos Vinicius has done well in his loan spell at the club, but Spurs will not use their option to sign him permanently this summer. They are looking elsewhere, with the likes of Danny Ings and Sasa Kalajdzic linked with a move.

According to reports from Tuttosport, Spurs have joined a host of clubs trying to sign Torino captain Andrea Belotti this summer.

The 27-year-old is seen as one of Serie A’s best strikers. He has scored over 100 goals for Torino, and his scoring strike rate is very impressive.

The 32-times capped Italy international is out of contract in the summer of 2022, and he is almost certain to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea and Everton have already registered an interest, while AC Milan, Napoli, Fiorentina and Roma are equally keen.

According to the latest report from La Repubblica (h/t Sport Witness), he would cost around £30-34 million.

