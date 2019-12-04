Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has only a few months left on his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.
The Danish midfielder is expected to leave the club, as early as in January, as Spurs would be looking to cash in on him.
The 27-year-old has rejected several offers from the club, and has made it absolutely clear that he won’t be signing a new deal.
Jose Mourinho has revealed in the press conference that he has spoken with the club chairman, Mr Daniel Levy and other players like Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, but has refused to disclose what was discussed.
“I’m not going to discuss these individual things. If I tell you that I didn’t speak with Mr. Levy about Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen, I would be lying. So, yes I’m speaking with Mr. Levy about it. At the same time, I speak also with the players, with all of them,” said Mourinho to Football London.
“We speak and try to understand every detail but it’s not something I’m going to discuss. Important thing, really, is [they are] great professionals, big relationship with Tottenham, amazing understanding of what the club is and what we need from them. So, all three ready to play, all three ready to forget the contractual situation. And that’s the most important thing now because we’re in three competitions. And these boys are great players and Tottenham people. I trust them.”
Eriksen is a world-class player, no doubt, but Spurs cannot afford to let him go on a free transfer next summer. He is still a valuable asset for the club, and Spurs should look to get the maximum deal out of his potential sale.
According to latest reports, Manchester United are heavily interested in signing Eriksen, and could include Nemanja Matic as a part of the deal to lure him to Old Trafford in January.