Jose Mourinho appointed new Tottenham Hotspur boss after Mauricio Pochettino’s shocking sacking

It’s been a crazy 24 hours for Tottenham Hotspur, who have completed changed their dimensions in a bid to improve their crumbling season. Mauricio Pochettino was sacked yesterday, well before it was widely predicted his job could be under severe threat.
The Argentine’s four years at the club came to an abrupt end, with Chairman Daniel Levy pinpointing the worsening domestic results as the need for them to take this tough decision.
Not even a day after it was done, the Lily Whites agreed on a deal with Jose Mourinho to appoint him as their head coach on Wednesday. After he was sacked by Manchester United last December, the Portuguese returns to the Premier League to manage his third side.
The Special One was also linked with a potential move to succeed Unai Emery as Arsenal’s coach but moved to the other side of North London to join their arch-rivals.
He’ll now have a big job at hand with Spurs lying in 12th place and 11 points behind Manchester City in fourth place. However, Levy is delighted with the appointment and stated his pleasure at getting the former Chelsea manager on board.
He told the Spurs official website, “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician.
“He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”, the Spurs chairman further added.
Mourinho had been waiting for the right offer and even rejected Lyon and Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, who were willing to offer him an incredible £89.6million for his services in June.
The Portuguese also explained his happiness at joining last season’s Champions League finalists, pinpointing the quality of the squad as a reason for him taking the job.
He said, “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”
Mourinho’s first game in his new job will be at the weekend when Spurs travel to West Ham United to take on the Hammers in a London Derby.
Knowing how poor their away form has been throughout this season, that is an aspect he’ll be looking to improve upon immediately after getting to know the squad properly.
However, the real challenge starts in December, when he will take on both his former sides Manchester United and Chelsea in what should be a couple of fiery encounters.