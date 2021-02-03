John Terry backs Manchester City to win the Premier League title

Chelsea legend and Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry has backed Manchester City to go on to win the Premier League title this season while speaking to TalkSPORT.

The Cityzens started the current campaign in a slow fashion with only five wins from their first 12 games and found themselves in the ninth spot in the table.





However, their form has since been stupendous with eight league wins on the trot where they have not conceded a solitary goal to the opposition.

The exceptional run sees them top of the table on goal difference to arch-rivals Manchester United, but they have two games in hand.

They are in a good position to win the title for the third occasion in four seasons and Terry believes the Cityzens are by far the best team and backed them to finish top.

“I’ve said Man City from the start,” he said. “We [Aston Villa] played against them recently, and they are the kind of team that, no matter how you play, if they are on it, they can beat anyone in the league. I think they are the best team, they have the best individuals, and when they are at it they are by far the best team.”

The Cityzens’ climb up the table has been orchestrated by their strong defensive record. Summer signing Ruben Dias and John Stones have formed an excellent partnership at the heart of the backline.

The club have missed the services of Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero recently, but they have found different match-winners in their squad. Ilkay Gundogan has been the pick of the players with seven goals scored since December.

They have a testing schedule this month with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to face, two of those games being away from home. Should they extend their winning streak in this period, they should be firmly in the driving seat for another league title.

