Joey Barton comments on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton has reacted on Twitter to Alisson’s performance after Liverpool lost 4-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

After going 68 games undefeated at home, Liverpool have now lost three games at Anfield in a row, and their latest defeat against City will hurt them badly.





Alisson was at fault for two of City’s four goals as Pep Guardiola’s side stretched their lead to 10 points over the Reds, and they also have a game in hand.

The Brazilian, who is on £90k-per-week wages at Anfield, had a dreadful afternoon. His two poor clearances dropped at the feet of City players, both resulting in goals.

Barton took to Twitter to suggest that Alisson will recover from this mistake as there aren’t enough keepers who are better than him.

Allison has been superb for @LFC He’ll be back. Not many better than him about. The race for 4th is interesting now. Can @Everton gate crash it? — Joey Barton💙 (@Joey7Barton) February 7, 2021

SL View

Alisson is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and it can be seen as just a bad day in the office.

The Brazilian was the subject of strong criticism after the game as Liverpool’s title defence is effectively over.

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool boss, acknowledged his goalkeeper’s mistakes, but reminded the fans how important Alisson has been for the Reds in the past few years.

While mathematically it still possible for Liverpool to catch City, there is very little chance of winning the Premier League title this season, considering their wobbly form.

For that matter, Liverpool have a strong fight on their hands to get into the Champions League places, having taken just nine points from the last nine games in the league.