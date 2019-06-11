Ian Wright says Tottenham Hotspur have progressed but have to splash the cash this summer

Arsenal legend Ian Wright admires the huge strides Tottenham Hotspur have taken in recent seasons, and while he is in awe of their progress, he believes they have to splash the cash this summer.
Spurs last made a signing in January 2018, but they managed to finish the 2018-19 Premier League in top-four and also reached the Champions League final.
However, manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to strengthen his squad ahead of next season, and Wright wants chairman Daniel Levy to support him.
With the likes of Christian Eriksen linked with an exit this summer, Tottenham might have no choice than to hand the midfielder an improved deal after he refused to sign the last one he was offered, or they don’t risk losing the Denmark international for free next summer.
Keeping their stars is pertinent, and Wright believes the North London outfit are going to have to spend some money because the players have got taste now.
“By producing players and obviously buying very very well when they did buy. Not so long ago they were crying on about (Moussa) Sissoko, he’s turning into a mainstay. You look at people like Trippier, what he came for, Dele Alli, we could go on, Harry Kane. Like Christian Eriksen, how much is he going to go for? £11.5 million he cost the team,” Wright told talkSPORT.
“You’re looking at the way they have built that team without spending too much, and they have gone into the stadium. They got to the Champions League final, they have been in the top four for the last four years. That’s progress whatever you want to say about it, it doesn’t hurt me to say.
“When people think about Daniel Levy, something is going right now. But now they are going to have to spend some money because they have got taste now the boys.”
While Spurs have punched above their weight in the last four campaigns, same can’t be said of Arsenal.
The Emirates Stadium will miss out on Champions League football for the third season in a row, and while ex-Gunners striker Wright is hurt, he won’t shy away from giving due credit to Tottenham despite the bitter rivalry between both North London clubs.