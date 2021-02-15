Ian Wright reveals one main issue for Man United after West Brom draw

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has highlighted a main issue for Manchester United following their frustrating 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

The Red Devils have struggled in the Premier League over the past five games where they have picked up only six points in the process.





Their form away from home has been splendid this term and they are currently the only unbeaten side on their travels in Europe’s top-five leagues.

Despite this, their displays have not always been convincing and have quite often conceded the opening goal before making amends to pick up points.

It was a similar trend on Sunday where Mbaye Diagne scored within the second minute for the Baggies before Bruno Fernandes equalised with a splendid left-footed volley.

Harry Maguire was handed a penalty shortly after the hour mark but the decision was overruled by the referee after watching the replay on the pitch-side monitor.

The Red Devils were right in the mix for the title few weeks ago but are now seven points behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The club have been the comeback kings on the road this term but they were not able to replicate the same at the Hawthorns yesterday.

Shortly after the game, Wright said that the Red Devils need to find a solution to their slow starts which have contributed to them conceding early goals.

He told Match of the Day as quoted by Metro: “That would be a worry for me if I was a Manchester United fan, how slow they start matches. When are they going to address that?

“Harry Maguire was talking about Victor Lindelof being fouled [for the West Brom goal], but he [Diagne] wins the ball for me, he just wanted it more.

“They [Maguire and Lindelof] were bullied about by the big centre forward today. Manchester United were very fortunate not to lose that game.”

United are scheduled to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 which will be played at the Juventus Stadium on Thursday.

Both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire were not at their best against the Baggies and the former could have done better to restrict the opening goal.

Eric Bailly is back in the mix after overcoming a shin injury and he could make a comeback to the starting line-up to partner Maguire in the central defence.

Sociedad have recently revived their campaign with the return of David Silva after a series of injuries and United need to be at their best to gain the away leg advantage.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com